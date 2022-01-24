CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship: Iran defeats the Kyrgyz Republic

1 views

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran defeated the Kyrgyz republic 10-0 in the 2022 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship on Monday.

Fereshteh Karimi (two goals), Nastaran Moghimi (two goals), Sara Shirbeigi, Sahar Papi, Sahar Zamani, Nesa Ahmadi, Fatemeh Rahmati, and Fereshteh Khosravi scored for Iran in this match.

Iran had started the campaign with a 5-2 win over Uzbekistan on Friday and then defeated Tajikistan 12-0 in its second match.

The competition is being held from January 19 to 29 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Tajikistan, Iran, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan are taking part in the tournament.

The CAFA Women’s Championship is an international futsal competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).