AFC Champions League: Group stage pots revealed

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranian football clubs Foolad and Sepahan are placed in Pot 1 and 2 in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Asiaâ€™s top clubs will discover their Group Stage opponents when the draw ceremonies for the Continentâ€™s two major club competitions are held in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, January 17.

The AFC Champions League draw will see Asiaâ€™s top 40 clubs divided among 10 groups, with the 33 contenders who have already secured their places in the Group Stage to be joined by seven Play-off winners.

The teams from each region will be divided into four pots of five teams, with defending champion Al-Hilal SFC among the contenders placed in Pot 1 in the West Region.

West Zone:

Pot 1 : Al Sadd SC (QAT), Al Hilal SFC (KSA), Foolad Khouzestan FC (IRN), Al Jazira (UAE), Al Duhail SC (QAT)

Pot 2 : Al Faisaly FC (KSA), Sepahan FC (IRN), Shabab Al Ahli Dubai (UAE), Al Rayyan SC (QAT), Al Shabab (KSA)

Pot 3 : Pakhtakor (UZB), Al Wehdat (JOR), Mumbai City (IND), FC Istiklol (TJK), Ahal FC (TKM)

Pot 4 : Air Force Club (IRQ), Play-off winner 1 (KSA/SYR), Play-off winner 2 (UAE/UZB), Play off winner 4 (UAE/IRQ), Al Gharafa (QAT)