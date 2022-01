AFC Champions League: Group stage pots revealed

7 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranian football clubs Foolad and Sepahan are placed in Pot 1 and 2 in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Asia’s top clubs will discover their Group Stage opponents when the draw ceremonies for the Continent’s two major club competitions are held in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, January 17.

The AFC Champions League draw will see Asia’s top 40 clubs divided among 10 groups, with the 33 contenders who have already secured their places in the Group Stage to be joined by seven Play-off winners.

The teams from each region will be divided into four pots of five teams, with defending champion Al-Hilal SFC among the contenders placed in Pot 1 in the West Region.

West Zone:

Pot 1 : Al Sadd SC (QAT), Al Hilal SFC (KSA), Foolad Khouzestan FC (IRN), Al Jazira (UAE), Al Duhail SC (QAT)

Pot 2 : Al Faisaly FC (KSA), Sepahan FC (IRN), Shabab Al Ahli Dubai (UAE), Al Rayyan SC (QAT), Al Shabab (KSA)

Pot 3 : Pakhtakor (UZB), Al Wehdat (JOR), Mumbai City (IND), FC Istiklol (TJK), Ahal FC (TKM)

Pot 4 : Air Force Club (IRQ), Play-off winner 1 (KSA/SYR), Play-off winner 2 (UAE/UZB), Play off winner 4 (UAE/IRQ), Al Gharafa (QAT)