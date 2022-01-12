AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Irandoost announces Iran squad list

7 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Maryam Irandoost has named her 23-member team for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022.

The competition will begin when eight-time champions China PR face Chinese Taipei on Jan.20, with hosts India to kick off their campaign against first-time qualifiers Iran later that evening.

The final will be held at Navi Mumbaiâ€™s DY Patil Stadium on Feb. 6.

The tournament promises to be a thriller with the continent’s best players set to vie for the prestigious title and place in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand.

Iran Squad:



Goalkeepers:Â Zohreh Koodaei (1), Maryam Yektaei (12), Arefeh Seyedkazemi (22).



Defenders:Â Fatemeh Amineh (2), Hadieh Kor (3), Melika Motevalli (4), Ghazaelh Banitalebi (5), Behnaz Taherkhani (8), Zohreh Jalali (15), Fatemeh Adeli (19).



Midfielders:Â Zahra Sarbali (6), Sara Zohrabinia (10), Samaneh

Chahkandi (11), Yasaman Farmani (13), Elham Farahmand (14), Zahra Masoumi (16), Melika Mohammadi (18), Marzieh Nikkhah (21), Sana Sadeghi (23).



Forwards:Â Afsaneh Chatrenoor (7), Sara Ghomi (9), Negin Zandi (17), Hajar Dabbaghi (20)