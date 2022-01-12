Vahid Shamsaei named Iran futsal coach

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The former Iran futsal great was named as the new head coach of the Iran national futsal team on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old coach has replaced Mohammad Nazemosharia in the Iranian team.

As a player, he has won AFC Futsal Championship eight times.

Shamsaei represented Iran national team for 18 years from 1999 to 2017.

He has coached Iranian clubs Tasisat Daryaei and Giti Pasand.

Under the leadership of Nazemosharia, Iran won their first-ever medal in a Futsal World Cup. The Persians claimed a bronze medal in the FIFA Futsal World Cup Colombia 2016.

Ali Sanei was also named Iran U19 futsal coach.

The former defender has also worked as Iran assistant from 2006 to 2013.