Tasnim – PORTO, Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi became the best goalscorer of Primeira Liga in 2021.

He scored 20 goals in the previous year in the Portuguese league.

Benfica forward Haris Seferovic and Sporting attacking midfielder Pedro Gonçalves finished in second and third place with 19 and 17 goals, respectively.

Taremi also tops the assist chart with 16 along with Benfica midfielder Rafa Silva.