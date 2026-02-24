February 25, 2026

PGPL: Sepahan defeat Esteghlal Khuzestan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 24, 2026
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 3-1 in Matchweek 21 of the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Monday night.

Amirhossein Jalaivand put the visiting side ahead just eight minutes into the match. However, Arash Rezavand leveled the score in first-half stoppage time (45th minute).

Kaveh Rezaei gave Sepahan the lead in the 68th minute, and Ricardo Alves sealed the victory with a late goal in the dying moments of the match.

With the win, Sepahan moved up to second place with 38 points, sitting behind Esteghlal on goal difference.

