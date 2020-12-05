Esteghlal to extend Hrvoje Milic’s contract

18 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, and Hrvoje Milic are well underway in negotiations over a new contract, the Iranian club announced on Saturday.

The 31-year-old player joined the Iranian team in August 2019 on a two-year contract from Seri B team Crotone.

The reports suggest that the negotiations are not going well but the club has announced that it has reached with Milic to sign a new deal.

Milic’s current deal expires at the end of current season but Esteghlal wants to keep the iconic winger for the upcoming seasons.

Esteghlal is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) title after eight years.