IPL: Zob Ahan, Shahr Khodro match canceled

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, The match between Zob Ahan and Shahr Khodro has been canceled in Matchweek 5 of Iran Professional League (IPL), Iran Football League Organization announced on Saturday.

The match was scheduled for Sunday in Isfahan but it was canceled after Zob Ahan’s 11 players tested positive for coronavirus.

Zob Ahan match against Persepolis which has slated for December 12 will likely be postponed.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 50,000, while nearly 720,000 positive cases have recovered from the disease so far.