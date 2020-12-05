Tractor Sazi signs MoU with Besiktas

26 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian football club Tractor signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish club Besiktas on Friday.

In a meeting held at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Tractor owner Mohammad Reza Zonouzi and Besiktas President Ahmet Nur Cebi signed the MoU.

The agreement lays the groundwork for new cooperation to promote an exchange of players between the two clubs as well as cultural and commercial relations.

It was also agreed that the two teams play a friendly match in Tabriz on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Iranian club’s foundation.