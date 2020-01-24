FFIRI reaches agreement with Gianni De Biasi [Report]

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will reportedly appoint Giovanni “Gianni” De Biasi as new head coach of Team Melli.

Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that the Italian coach will pen a 30-month deal with the Iranian federation.

The ex-Udinese coach is expected to replace Marc Wilmots, who left Iran in early December following poor results in the 2022 World Cup qualification, within the next 48 hours.

Iran sits in third place in the group with six points from four games after defeats to Iraq and Bahrain.