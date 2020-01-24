Alireza Beiranvand reaches agreement with K.A.A. Gent [Report]

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has reportedly reached an agreement with Belgian football team Gent.

The 27-year-old goalie has a $700,000 release clause in his contract, allowing him to leave the team in the January transfer window.

He will join his countryman Milad Mohammadi in the Belgian top-flight football team.

Beiranvand has been a key player for Persepolis in the last three years, helping the Reds win Iran Professional League three times.

Koninklijke Atletiek Associatie Gent, often simply known as Ghent or by its nickname De Buffalo’s, is a Belgian sports club, based in the city of Ghent, East Flanders.

The team plays in the Belgian Pro League since the 1989–90 season.