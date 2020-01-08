Ali Daei nominated for Team Melli coaching job

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Iran forward Ali Daei reportedly is a candidate to take charge of Team Melli.

Daei refused to take charge of Iranian club Zob Ahan on Sunday and media reports suggest that he is a candidate to lead the Iran national football team.

Ex-Team Melli and Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic had reportedly reached an agreement with the Iran football federation to replace Marc Wilmots but it seems the federation has turned to an Iranian option.

Yahya Golmohammadi is also among the candidates to coach Team Melli or Persepolis.

Daei was appointed as Team Melli’s coach in 2008 but during his tenure as the national team coach, the Iranian team managed the weakest World Cup Qualification results in its history with only one win out of five games.

With less than three months remaining until the restart of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, the Iranian federation has not introduced the new head coach.

Team Melli will host Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in an away match.

Iran will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 in Tehran.