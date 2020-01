(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – AHWAZ, South African attacking midfielder Ayanda Patosi joined Iranian football club Foolad on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old player penned a six-month contract with Foolad for an undisclosed fee.

Patosi was on the verge of returning to his former club Esteghlal but opted to join Foolad.

Foolad reached an agreement with Emirati side Baniyas and Cape Town City to sign the player.

Patosi joined Foolad for the reminder of the season with an option to extend his deal.