We know what we want to do: Hamid Estili

Tasnim – SONGKHLA, Iran head coach Hamid Estili says that they know what they want to do at the AFC U-23 Championship Thailand 2020.

Iran will start the competition on Thursday with a match against Uzbekistan in Group C.

Not since 1976 has Iran been represented in the Olympic football tournament, but a new generation of talented youngsters are hopeful of ending the drought as one of the three Asian sides to join Japan at Tokyo 2020, the-afc.com reported.

“Iran’s national team is usually among the top teams in Asia in the rankings,” said Estili, who famously scored the opening goal in Iran’s 2-1 win against the United States at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

“We are a really strong, but in this age – U-23s, especially qualifying for the Olympic Games – we have had problems for many years with the calendar. The games were usually not falling on FIFA days where we had all of our best players available,” the ex-Team Melli midfielder stated.

“It was a big problem that we had before, because the clubs needed their players and couldn’t give them to us. But this time, starting from two years ago, we brought the players together and had many training camps and friendly matches with all of the players. I believe the past situation has now changed and we have a new chance to do well in this competition,” he added.

“I think all four teams in this group have a chance to qualify for the next round,” declared Estili. “We know Uzbekistan very well and we know they have a good coach and players. We selected the best Iranian players in our Pro League and they deserve to be here. They have worked hard, and they want to give their best. We are Iran, and we know what we want to do.”