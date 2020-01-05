Persepolis coach Calderon threatens to cancel contract

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Argentinian coach Gabriel Calderon has threatened Persepolis to cancel his contract after the Iranian football club failed to pay his latest wages on time.

Calderon, who is spending his vacation in Argentina, has sent a letter to the Iranian club and has given notice to terminate his contract.

He has had many quarrels with the Persepolis’s officials after was appointed as the team’s head coach in July. Calderon replaced Branko Ivankovic in the Iranian popular football team.

Last month, Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni parted company with Esteghlal after the Iranian football club failed to transfer his salary over the U.S. sanctions.

Now, Calderon is going to follow in Stramaccioni’s footsteps.

Persepolis, who sit top of the Iran Professional League, are going to win the league for the fourth successive time.

The Reds also are favorites to defend their title in Hazfi Cup.