Khatibi named as Aluminium Arak coach

Tasnim – ARAK, Rasoul Khatibi has been named as new head coach of Aluminium Arak Football Club on Friday.

He stepped down from his role as head coach of Machine Sazi last week following the financial issues.

Under leadership of Khatibi, Machine Sazi finished in ninth place in the Iran Professional League with 22 points, 12 points adrift leader Persepolis.

Now, the 41-year-old coach has been appointed as new head coach of the Iranian first division team.

Aluminium Arak Football Club, commonly known as Aluminium Arak, is an Iranian football club based in Arak and competes in the Azadegan League.

The club was founded as PAS Arak Football Club in 2001.