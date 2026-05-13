Iran squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the 2026 World Cup?

Yahoo Sports – TEHRAN, All you need to know about Iran’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Iran have qualified for World Cup 2026 in what will be a fourth straight appearance in the tournament. Amir Ghalenoei’s side put in a strong showing in qualifying, winning seven of 10 games to top their group and qualify automatically for the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Star striker Mehdi Taremi was once again crucial to Iran’s success. The Olympiacos striker netted 10 goals in 15 games in another impressive showing by the 33-year-old and will now look forward to his third World Cup with Team Melli.

Iran have featured at six World Cups so far but are yet to progress from the group stages. Ghalenoei’s side will aim to end that run in the USA, Mexico and Canada and will come up against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G.

Goalkeepers

Veteran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is the favourite to be Iran’s No. 1 at World Cup 2026. The 33-year-old veteran has over 80 caps for the national team and should add to that tally in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Hossein Hosseini is his biggest rival for the goalkeeping position but may have to settle for a back-up role at the tournament. Payam Niazmand and young Mohammad Khalifeh are also options and will hope to make the trip to the finals as well as Iran’s third goalkeeper.

Defenders

There’s plenty of experience and options when it comes to Iran’s backline. Saleh Hardani has cemented his place at full-back, while Shojae Khalilzaden and Hossein Kanaanizadegan, are reliable centre-backs. Ali Nemati, Ehsan Hajsafi, Ramin Rezaeia, Danial Esmaeilifar and Milad Mohammadi all add bags of experience, while Danial Eiri is a more youthful option for Team Melli.

Midfielders

Saman Ghoddos is a key player for Iran and will be expected to play a major role for the team at the World Cup. Saeid Ezatolahi is another player that Iran will look to at the tournament. He missed March’s friendlies with a foot injury but is expected to be fit for the summer.

Omid Noorafkan and Mohammad Ghorbani are also experienced options in the Iran midfield, while young Amir Razzaghinia is an exciting talent and could be one to watch out for if he’s given a chance to impress at the World Cup for Team Melli.

Attackers

Mehdi Taremi remains the biggest star for Iran and is set for his third World Cup with the national team. The 33-year-old already has over 100 caps and his experience will be vital for the team at the competition this summer.

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who has enjoyed stints with Brighton and in the Eredivisie, is a handy option out wide, while Mehdi Ghayedi is another player certain to be in the squad and hoping to play his part at World Cup.

However, Iran are expected to be without Sardar Azmoun for the World Cup after he was left out of March’s friendly internationals following reports alleging a perceived act of disloyalty to the government. Azmoun has 57 goals in 91 internationals and will be a big miss if he does not feature at the World Cup.

Manager Amir Ghalenoei has called up Dennis Eckert, who has Iranian ancestry, for the two games in place of Azmoun, giving the Standard Liege man the chance to stake a claim for a place in the squad for the tournament.

Iran star players

Iran will look to Mehdi Taremi for inspiration at the World Cup. The striker already has over a half century of goals for the national team and is a potent attacking force. Taremi will come into the tournament after another prolific campaign in Greece with Olympiacos and already knows what it’s like find the back of the net at a World Cup. The striker netted a brace against England in a 6-2 defeat in Qatar 2022.

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is another player who has made headlines throughout an eventful career. The stopper ran away from his nomad family at the age of 12 and slept rough on the streets of Tehran, working all kinds of jobs as he pursued a career in professional football. Beiranvand eventually went on to become Iran’s No. 1 and famously saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, which was also the first time Portugal had missed a spot kick at a World Cup.

Predicted Iran Starting XI for World Cup 2026

Veteran stopper Alireza Beiranvand looks set to be Iran’s starting goalkeeper at World Cup 2026, with Hossein Hosseini a very capable back-up if needed.

Iran should start with a traditional back four at World Cup 2026 and could line up with Salheh Hardani at right back and Milad Mohammadi on the opposite flank. Shojae Khalilzadeh may well partner Hossein Kanaanizadegan in the centre of Iran’s defence.

Manager Amir Ghalenoei could go with Saeid Ezatolahi and Saman Ghoddos as a two-man midfield behind an attack consisting of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Ghayed and Mohammad Mohebi, with Mehdi Taremi as the lone striker.

Predicted Iran Starting XI for World Cup 2026 (4-2-3-1): Beiranvand; Hardani, Khalilzadeh, Kanaanizadegan, Mohammedi; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Ghayed, Moyebi; Taremi.