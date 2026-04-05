Azmoun assists as Shabab Al Ahli ends Al Jazira’s winning run [VIDEO]

Sharja24.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli stopped Al Jazira’s winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Rashid Stadium in Match week 21 of the ADNOC Pro League.

Yuri Cesar gave Shabab Al Ahli the lead in the 19th minute, before Nabil Fekir equalised for Al Jazira with a 69th-minute penalty. The winners were decided in the 81st minute when Renan Victor scored a decisive header.

The victory lifted Shabab Al Ahli to 52 points, keeping them atop the table, while Al Jazira stayed in third place with 37 points.