Omid Ravankhah no longer Iran U23 head coach

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran Football Federation has parted ways with head coach Omid Ravankhah following the national U23 team’s disappointing campaign at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Ravankhah, who took charge of the U23 side with high expectations, was unable to guide Iran into the knockout stage of the continental competition. Despite entering the tournament with optimism and a talented squad, Iran struggled to find consistency in the group stage and ultimately fell short of securing a place in the quarterfinals. The early exit sparked criticism from fans and analysts, prompting the federation to reassess the team’s direction.

In response, the federation has nominated former Iran international and experienced coach Afshin Ghotbi to lead the U23 squad. Ghotbi, who previously managed the senior national team and enjoyed domestic success with Persepolis, brings a wealth of experience at both club and international levels.

The appointment signals a new chapter for Iran’s U23 program as preparations begin for upcoming regional and continental competitions. Federation officials expressed confidence that Ghotbi’s leadership and tactical expertise can help rebuild the squad and restore Iran’s competitiveness on the Asian stage.