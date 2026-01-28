January 30, 2026

PGPL: Tractor defeats Aluminum, Esteghlal claims victory in Yazd [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 28, 2026
Tehran Times – ARAK, Tractor and Esteghlal football teams secured important victories in Matchweek 18 of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

In Arak, Tractor claimed a dramatic injury-time win over Aluminum, with Regi Lushkja scoring the decisive goal with a left-footed strike. The victory provisionally lifted Tractor to the top of the table with 32 points.

Later in the day, Esteghlal defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 in Yazd. Saman Fallah scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute, heading home to seal the win.

On Wednesday, Mes will host Zob Ahan in Rafsanjan, Paykan face Shams Azar in Tehran, Fajr Sepasi take on Kheybar in Shiraz, Sepahan host Gol Gohar in Isfahan, and Persepolis play Foolad in Ahvaz.

