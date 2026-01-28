January 30, 2026

Nourallahi scores as Kalba go down to Al Ain in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 28, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
273 views

Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Al Ain climbed to the top of the ADNOC Pro League rankings after defeating Kalba 3-1 away on Tuesday in the first match of round 14 at Kalba Stadium.

The result brought Al Ain’s total to 34 points, temporarily putting them at the top, while Kalba stayed seventh with 16 points.

Laba Kodjo started the goal shortly after the half in the 47th minute, and Sofiane Rahimi extended the lead in 64 minutes.

Kalba’s Ahmed Nourallahi cut the deficit in the 70th minute, but Matías Palacios secured the victory with a late third goal in the 88th minute.

More Stories

Ezatolahi helps Shabab Al Ahli defeat Ajman [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 29, 2026

Taremi assists as Olympiacos claim historic CL play-off spot with historic win [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 28, 2026

AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Iran starts campaign with win over Malaysia [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 28, 2026