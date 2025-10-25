October 26, 2025

Iran wins Women’s Tri-Nation International tournament

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 25, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
203 views

Tehran Times – SHILLONG, Iran defeated Napal 3-0 to become winner of the Women’s Tri-Nation International Friendlies in Shillong.

Team Melli had defeated India on Tuesday 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

India and Nepal will meet in the last friendly game on Oct. 27.

Substitute Sara Didar opened the scoring in the 49th minute. Iran’s second and third goals were scored by Zahra Ghanbari (52’) and Shabnam Behesht (57’), respectively.

Iran participated in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The Persians have been drawn in Group A alongside host Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines. The competition will be held in Australia from March 1–21, 2026.

More Stories

UAE President’s Cup: Ghandipour scores to help Al Wahda reach quarter-finals [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 25, 2025

2025 Islamic Solidarity Games: Iran Futsal drawn into Group B

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 25, 2025

PGPL: Persepolis beat Zob Ahan, Chadormalou defeats Kheybar [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 25, 2025