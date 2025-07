Tasnim – DUBAI, Emirati football club Shabab Al Ahli completed the signing of Iranian rising star Reza Ghandipour.

The 19-year-old winger joined Shabab Al Ahli from Paykan.

Ghandipour had also been linked with a move to the Russian side Akhmat Grozny and French football club Le Havre.

He will join his countrymen Sardar Azmoun and Saeed Ezzatollahi in the Emirati side.