Football federation indecisiveness on future of Iran futsal

Vahid Shamsaei’s Iran suffered a shock 4-3 defeat to Morocco in Round of 16, marking a premature exit from the tournament.

The football federation’s technical committee and futsal committee have held several meetings to evaluate the team’s performance and discuss future plans, including preparations for the 2028 Futsal World Cup but has not decided about the coaching staff.

The media reports suggest that the federation is reluctant to continue with Shamsaei but they waste time on the issue.

Shamsaei took over as head coach in February 2021, succeeding Mohammad Nazemolsharieh. Despite leading the team to the final of the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in his first major tournament, Iran fell short against Japan, missing out on the continental title.

The 2024 World Cup was seen as a litmus test for Shamsaei and his side. While Iran secured victories over Venezuela and Guatemala in the group stage, concerns were raised about the team’s defensive structure. Despite topping their group, their journey ended abruptly in the Round of 16.

While Shamsaei still has a year remaining on his contract, the federation has not made the decision about the coaching staff.

Iran will have to prepare for the future but nobody knows if the federation wants to continue with the current coaching staff or is going to hire new head coach.