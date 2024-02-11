Sadegh Moharrami undergoes knee surgery

TT – TEHRAN, Iran international right-back Sadegh Moharrami underwent knee surgery on Sunday.

He missed the rest of the season after scans confirmed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

In the first half of the match against the UAE in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, he was forced to leave the field after suffering ligament damage and MRI scan determined its severity.

His absence was a big blow to Team Melli in the competition and Iran lost to eventual champions Qatar.

The Dinamo Zagreb star has also missed the rest of 2023/24 Prva HNL season.