Ali Daei offers condolence over death of Beckenbauer

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iranian football legend Ali Daei has sent messages of condolence to the family of Franz Beckenbauer over death of the German great football icon.

Beckenbauer, one of Germany’s greatest soccer players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 and won the tournament again as manager in 1990, died on Sunday aged 78, his family said in a statement on Monday.

“Sending heartfelt condolence to the family and friends of the legendary Franz Beckenbauer. His impact on the world of football will always be remembered. Rest in peace Kaiser,” Daei wrote on his Instagram account.

Beckenbauer is regarded as one of the greatest footballers and managers in history of Bayern Munich and Germany football teams. Daei also was a member of Bayern Munich in 1998-99 season.