2023 NSDF Futsal Championship: Iran beat Egypt to advance to semis [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – PATTAYA, Iran’s futsal team defeated Egypt 3-1 in the 2023 NSDF Futsal Championship on Friday.

Mohammadhossen Bazyar, Mohammadhossein Derakhshani and Hossein Tayebi scored for Iran.

Team Melli started the campaign with an 11-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Group B on Wednesday.

Hosts Thailand, Mozambique, and Japan are in Group A.

The international event started on March 1st in Pattaya city and will run until March 7th.

Iran is competing at the NSDF Futsal Championship as part of the preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.