Saman Ghoddos says Iran ready for 2022 World Cup

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran national football team midfielder Saman Ghoddos says that Team Melli is completely ready to go through the 2022 World Cup next stage.

Iran is scheduled to meet England on November 21 in Group B.

“I’ll go with a lot of energy and full of confidence. That’s the perfect thing to take to the World Cup,” Ghoddos told Arab News.

“The last World Cup I played was the biggest thing I’ve done in my life, my biggest football achievement.

“(In 2018), we got four points in a very difficult group, we were so close to going through and, of course, we just want to go through this time.

“It’s a difficult group, but I think we have some better players, we’re more mature and we have the experience now, so we’ll bring that with us,” the Brentford midfielder added.

When asked what game he was looking forward to the most, he said: “The first game stands out, of course.

“We’re playing against England, one of the best teams in the world and, for me, it’s the perfect game to start with – go against the best team and try to prove ourselves and show that we’re there to compete,” Ghoddos concluded.