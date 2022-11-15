November 16, 2022

Saman Ghoddos says Iran ready for 2022 World Cup

12 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
242 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran national football team midfielder Saman Ghoddos says that Team Melli is completely ready to go through the 2022 World Cup next stage.

Iran is scheduled to meet England on November 21 in Group B.

“I’ll go with a lot of energy and full of confidence. That’s the perfect thing to take to the World Cup,” Ghoddos told Arab News.

“The last World Cup I played was the biggest thing I’ve done in my life, my biggest football achievement.

“(In 2018), we got four points in a very difficult group, we were so close to going through and, of course, we just want to go through this time.

“It’s a difficult group, but I think we have some better players, we’re more mature and we have the experience now, so we’ll bring that with us,” the Brentford midfielder added.

When asked what game he was looking forward to the most, he said: “The first game stands out, of course.

“We’re playing against England, one of the best teams in the world and, for me, it’s the perfect game to start with – go against the best team and try to prove ourselves and show that we’re there to compete,” Ghoddos concluded.

More Stories

Fan-favourite Carlos Queiroz returning to Iran for World Cup challenge was a no-brainer

11 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran to face Tunisia ahead of World Cup in Qatar

11 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Former Iran midfielder Navidkia shortlisted for Iran U23 job

12 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan