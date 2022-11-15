November 16, 2022

Iran to face Tunisia ahead of World Cup in Qatar

11 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Mehr News – DOHA, The Iranian national men’s football team will play Tunisia tomorrow in Qatar in preparation for the next week’s World Cup.

The Iranian national men’s football team arrived in Qatar on Monday and the team held their first training session in Doha on Tuesday. The players practiced for an hour and a half.

Iran’s national football team will face the Tunisian national team in a friendly match tomorrow (Wednesday) at 16:00. This game will be played in an empty stadium in the absence of fans in Doha.

Iran will hold the World Cup opening match against England on Monday, November 21 in the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Iran and England’s opening game will be the second match of the World Cup. Iran’s two other games in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be against US and Wales.

Iran won Uruguay 1-0, drew 1-1 versus Senegal, and defeated Nicaragua in friendlies in preparation for World Cup over the past few months.

