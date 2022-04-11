2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers: Iran defeat Turkmenistan [VIDEO]

91 views

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran beat Turkmenistan 3-0 in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification on Monday.

Iran, who started the campaign with a 17-0 win over the Maldives, will play Kyrgyzstan in Group A on Tuesday.

The competition is the qualification process organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to determine the participating teams for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the 17th edition of the international men’s futsal championship of Asia.

A total of 15 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, excluding Kuwait – who automatically qualified as a host.