2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers: Iran to face Maldives in opener

Tasnim – BISHKEK, Iran will start the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification on Sunday with a match against the Maldives.

Team Melli, headed by Vahid Shamsaei, will play Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in Group A in the following days.

The competition is the qualification process organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to determine the participating teams for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the 17th edition of the international men’s futsal championship of Asia.

A total of 15 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, excluding Kuwait – who automatically qualified as a host.