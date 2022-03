(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Naft Masjed Soleyman football club parted ways with Mahmoud Fekri on Monday.

Fekri was appointed as Naft Masjed Soleyman coach in January replacing Faraz Kamalvand at the Iranian football club.

Former Padideh coach Reza Mohajeri has been shortlisted to take charge of the team.

Naft Masjed Soleyman sits 15th in the 16-team table of the Iran Professional League (IPL).