Tehran Times – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Mahmoud Fekri was appointed as new head coach Naft Masjed Solyman football club on Thursday.

Fekri was head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman team in 2017/18 and has returned to the team after four years.

The 52-year-old coach replaced Faraz Kamalvand in the Iranian football team.

Naft Masjed Soleyman sit 15th in the 16-team league with 11 points from 15 matches.