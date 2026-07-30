Naderi: we aim to defend our Asian title

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran beach soccer national team head coach Ali Naderi says his side are fully focused on defending their Asian crown and securing qualification for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Naderi outlined the team’s preparations for the upcoming AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup, scheduled for late November.

“The most important event ahead of us will take place at the end of November,” Naderi said. “Our first objective is to successfully defend our Asian title and earn qualification for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.”

Reflecting on the team’s preparation, the Iranian coach explained that the squad were given a brief break following their triumph at the Asian Beach Games before returning to regular training.

“After winning the Asian Beach Games, we allowed the players a short period of rest before resuming our training camps,” he said. “Fortunately, the sessions have been progressing in excellent conditions, and the players are in very good physical and technical shape.”

Naderi also welcomed the upcoming start of the Iranian Beach Soccer Premier League, believing domestic competition will play a key role in maintaining the players’ match fitness.

“We are looking forward to the start of the Premier League. Competitive matches will greatly benefit the national team by keeping our players in peak condition before they return to national team camp.”

The head coach also confirmed that Iran will compete in an international tournament in Russia as part of their preparations.

“Several strong teams will participate in the tournament, making it an excellent opportunity for us to fine-tune our preparations ahead of the Asian Championship,” he noted.

Concluding his remarks, Naderi expressed confidence in his squad and thanked the Iranian Football Federation for its continued support.

“We have a talented and deserving group of players, and fortunately the Football Federation, along with the Beach Soccer Committee and Department, has provided outstanding support for the national team. I hope that through unity, teamwork and even greater determination, we can once again make the people of Iran proud.”