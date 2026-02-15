Team Melli’s preparation hurdles ahead of 2026 World Cup

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, As Iran national football team gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the road to preparation has become unexpectedly challenging. After qualifying for the tournament — securing their place with a key result in the Asian qualifiers — expectations were high for a robust series of friendly matches ahead of the summer finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

However, in recent weeks the team’s schedule has faced significant disruption. High-profile warm-up matches that were expected to boost Iran’s readiness have either fallen through or remain unconfirmed. Most notably, the Spanish Football Federation withdrew from a planned friendly match against Iran, despite earlier agreements on the date, venue, and financial terms.

The Spanish federation’s decision was reportedly influenced by political pressure, according to reports, leaving Iranian football officials frustrated as they had counted on the fixture as a key test before the World Cup.

In addition to Spain’s withdrawal, negotiations with Cameroon have also stalled, leaving no confirmation for that friendly, and talks with other nations like Algeria, Portugal, Iceland, and Scotland have similarly failed to materialize into confirmed matches. These setbacks have created what some analysts are calling a crisis in preparation, with the national team’s calendar increasingly barren as less than four months remain before the tournament begins.

This situation has drawn concern from fans and pundits alike. The head coach has publicly emphasized the importance of quality preparation matches against varied opposition to fine-tune tactics and build cohesion, especially since Iran will face tough group opponents such as Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in the 2026 World Cup.

Beyond sporting logistics, broader diplomatic and political issues have complicated Iran’s path. Last year, the Iranian federation’s delegation initially considered boycotting the World Cup draw over visa restrictions imposed by the United States, although later reports suggested some officials would attend.

Despite these challenges, Team Melli remain focused on their goals. Players and coaching staff are intensifying training camps, looking to simulate competitive conditions internally while seeking any opportunity to arrange meaningful friendly matches. Supporters hope that Iran can overcome these preparation hurdles, build momentum, and enter the World Cup confident, united, and ready to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.