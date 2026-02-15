PGPL: Gol Gohar beat Persepolis to move top, Kheybar defeat Malavan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Gol Gohar defeated Persepolis 3–1 in Matchweek 21 of the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Saturday.

The Sirjan-based side moved provisionally to the top of the table with 36 points.

Pouya Pourali opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Pouria Latififar doubled the lead in the 37th. Igor Sergeev pulled one back for Persepolis in the closing moments of the first half to keep the visitors in contention.

Latififar struck again in the 52nd minute, finding the back of the net with a right-footed effort to seal a 3–1 win for Gol Gohar in Sirjan.

Earlier in the day, Kheybar Khorramabad edged past Malavan 1–0, while bottom-placed Mes Rafsanjan defeated Paykan 2–0 in Tehran.