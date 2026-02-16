February 17, 2026

Ghaedi scores as Al Nasr and Al Ain share points in draw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 16, 2026
Sharjah24.ae – AL AIN, Al Ain and Al Nasr played out a 1–1 draw at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in their Matchweek 16 ADNOC Pro League fixture.

Al Nasr opened the scoring in the 21st minute through Mehdi Ghaedi. Al Ain responded in the 66th minute, with Matías Palacios levelling the score to bring the match back on level terms.

Following the draw, Al Ain increased their tally to 38 points and remained in second place, while Al Nasr moved to 21 points in sixth place in the league standings.

