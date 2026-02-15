Arshia Sarshogh joins Sharjah FC

Sharjahfc.ae – SHARJAH, UAE’s ADNOC Pro League side Sharjah FC announced the signing of Iranian player Arshia Sarshogh from Iranian club Fajr Sepasi Shiraz.

Sharaha FC’s new signing was previously a player of current team coach José Moraes – who was a former coach of Iranian side Sepahan Isfahan. Morais wanted to include this player in his side, and after the agreement of the two parties, Arshia officially joined the ranks to become the latest professional player of Sharjah FC.

Sharjah Football Club welcomes Arshia Sarshogh!