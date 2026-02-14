February 17, 2026

Iran climbs to fourth place in latest FIFA Futsal Ranking

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 14, 2026
Mehr News – TEHRAN, Iran’s men’s futsal team is in fourth place in the latest FIFA Futsal World Rankings released on Thursday.

The national Iranian team which became top Asian team again a few days ago, left behind the team of Argentina.

Brazil ranked first with 1703 points followed by Spain and Portugal with 1576 and 1565 points, respectively.

Iran which was in the fifth place in the previous rankings, moved up one spot with 1523, replacing Argentina with 1521 points.

