Esteghlal lose to Al-Hussein at AFC Champions League Two [VIDEO]

Mehr News – DUBAI, Esteghlal FC of Iran were defeated by Al-Hussein FC of Jordan at the AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The match between the Iranian and Jordanian teams were held at Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, UAE, and it was ended with a 1-0 victory for the Jordanian side.

Yousef Abu Jalboush scored for Al-Hussein at 78th minute of the match.

The return match between these two teams will be held on Tuesday, February 17, hosted by the city of Amman, Jordan.