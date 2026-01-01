January 3, 2026

PGPL: Tractor and Malavan share the spoils [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 1, 2026
Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Tractor and Malavan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Matchweek 15 of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Tuesday.

Tractor created several scoring opportunities, but their players failed to convert their chances in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium.

The hosts had two goals ruled out following VAR reviews.

Tractor sit fourth with 23 points, seven points adrift of league leaders Sepahan, while Malavan are in seventh place with 22 points.

