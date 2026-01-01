January 3, 2026

Moghanlou scores as Ittihad Kalba draw with Al Jazira [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 1, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 1.00 out of 5)
Loading...
219 views

Tasnim – KALBA, Ittihad Kalba forward Shahriar Moghanlou was on target in a 1–1 draw against Al Jazira in the UAE Pro League on Monday.

Moghanlou opened the scoring early at the Ittihad Kalba Club Stadium, but Nabil Fekir equalized for the visitors in the 27th minute.

The result moved Ittihad Kalba up one place to ninth in the standings with 12 points, while Al Jazira remains fourth with 18 points, six behind leader Al Ain.

Moghanlou, meanwhile, is reportedly a candidate to join Iran’s Persepolis during the upcoming January transfer window.

More Stories

Ghayedi assists as Al Nasr edge Bani Yas in key victory [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 2, 2026

U23 Friendly: Iran defeats China

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 2, 2026

FFIRI: Iran to face Spain in pre-WC friendly [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 1, 2026