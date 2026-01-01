Moghanlou scores as Ittihad Kalba draw with Al Jazira [VIDEO]

Tasnim – KALBA, Ittihad Kalba forward Shahriar Moghanlou was on target in a 1–1 draw against Al Jazira in the UAE Pro League on Monday.

Moghanlou opened the scoring early at the Ittihad Kalba Club Stadium, but Nabil Fekir equalized for the visitors in the 27th minute.

The result moved Ittihad Kalba up one place to ninth in the standings with 12 points, while Al Jazira remains fourth with 18 points, six behind leader Al Ain.

Moghanlou, meanwhile, is reportedly a candidate to join Iran’s Persepolis during the upcoming January transfer window.