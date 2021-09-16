Milad Mohammadi to sign with AEK Athens [Report]

113 views

Tasnim – ATHENS, Greek football giant AEK is approaching the acquisition of Milad Mohammadi.

The international Iranian left-back, who has been released from Belgian club Gent, is in negotiations with AEK. In fact, the two sides are close to an agreement and everything shows that the 27-year-old extreme player will wear the yellow and black from this season and for the next ones.

Mohammadi had been linked with a move to AEK in the summer but his case had not progressed. However, he is now free after terminating his contract with Gent, in which he played for the last two years, and the way is open for his acquisition.

He started his career with Rah Ahan of Iran and played at Russian club Akhmat Grozny, before moving to Belgium in the summer of 2019.

He has also played in 42 matches for Iran national football team.