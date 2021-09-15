Iran Futsal team has great potential: Reza Naseri

47 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran started the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup with a hard-fought win against Serbia in Group F on Tuesday. Reza Naseri, Iranian former futsal player and current coach, commented on the performance of the Iran national futsal team in their first game in Lithuania.

Iran defeated Serbia in Group F 3-2 Tuesday night.

“The first matches in big tournaments are always tricky and difficult. I think Iran did a good job in their first step despite being a little bit confused during the game,” said the former goalkeeper of the Iran futsal team.

“We’ve been drawn in a difficult group and must face with the defending champions Argentine. I believe that it is a good draw for us to play with one of the best teams of the world on the group stage,” Naseri added.

The top two teams in each four-team group will advance to the Round of 16, as will the four best third-place teams.

“It is good news that three teams have the chance to qualify for the next round. I think the win against Serbia was enough for Iran to qualify for the next round. However, we should never think of anything besides being the top team in the group stage and finishing the tournament with a podium place.

“Against Serbia, we had some weaknesses in our defensive tactics, but I believe the most important issue for our team is to keep their calmness and peace of mind.

“Getting three yellow cards and one red card in the first match is a negative point for us. I again emphasize that with mental composure, we can overcome all our weaknesses because we have a great team with great potential,” Naseri concluded.

Iran is competing in their eighth straight Futsal World Cup, more than any other Asian nation. This year, Iran was nominated to participate in the World Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after the original qualifying tournament was canceled.