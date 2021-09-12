We play with all our might against Al Hilal: Farhad Majidi

59 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team coach Farhad Majidi says that they will do their best with all their might against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.

The Iranian team are scheduled to face the Asian giants Al Hilal Monday night at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai in the 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

“First of all, I would like to thank Al Wasl football club because they cooperated with us. I have good memories of playing here,” Majidi said.

“We are well aware that we have a difficult match ahead of us because Al Hilal are the best Saudi Arabian football team. We have analyzed the team and I hope our players show a good performance against them,” he added.

“We have had so many difficulties but decided not to think about the problems and just concentrate on the match.

“Esteghlal booked a place in Round of 16 in a tough group and we deserved to play the match on our home soil. 10 days ago, Syria football team played in Tehran and I don’t know what’s the difference between two matches. If we qualify for the next stage, we will have to play in Saudi Arabia and I don’t know the reason,” he stated.

“At the end, I have the message for our fans. We will play Al Hilal with all our might,” Majidi concluded.