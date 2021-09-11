Sayyadmanesh scores against Rukh Vynnyky [VIDEO]

253 views

SportsArena.com – LVIV, Rukh Vynnyky, and Zorya Luhansk faced each other during the seventh round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 37th minute when Andriy Boryachuk scored his third goal of the season.

With 16 minutes remaining in regular time, Zorya equalized through Allahjar Sayyadmanesh. The Iranian forward overtook two defenders and put the ball past Rukh keeper Dmitry Matsapura.

With the scores level, Victoria Skrypnyk’s Zorya rose to sixth place in the league while Rukh sits in eighth place.

On Thursday, September 16, Zorya will make its debut in the group stage of the Conference League in a match against Norwegian Bude Glimt.