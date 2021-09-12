Iranâ€™s Hassanzadeh on brink of goalscoring milestone

109 views

Tehran Times – VILNIUS, Iran captain Aliasghar Hassanzadeh can reach a milestone in his quest to be among the top 10 goalscorers in the history of the FIFA Futsal World Cups.

Hassanzadeh, 33, has represented Iran 297 times since 2005 and will participate in the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the fourth time.

He has scored 10 goals in the last three editions and needs four more goals in the 2021 Futsal World Cup to be among the top 10 goalscorers.

If Hassanzadeh scores six goals in Lithuania, he will equal his countryman Saeid Rajabiâ€™s record who has scored 16 goals in the prestigious events.

Hassanzadeh is among the most-decorated futsal players in Iran, winning the AFC Futsal Championship four times, as well as a bronze medal in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Iran will start the campaign on Tuesday with a match against Serbia in Group F.