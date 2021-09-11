Sepahan signs Austrian keeper Christopher Knett

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football club have completed the signing of Austrian goalkeeper Christopher Knett on Saturday.

The 31-year-old custodian passed a medical exam on Friday and officially joined the Iranian top-flight club on Saturday.

The details of the contract have not been revealed.

Knett started his goalkeeping career in Hoffenheim II in 2008 and most recently played at Greek football team Panetolikos

Sepahan hired Knett as Payam Niazmandâ€™s replacement.

Niazmand left Sepahan at the end of the last season to join Portugalâ€™s Portimonense.