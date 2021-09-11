Firouz Karimi named Tractor coach

21 views

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Firouz Karimi was named as the new coach of Tractor football team, the Iranian club announced on Friday.

The 65-year-old coach took charge the Tabriz-based football team following Faraz Kamalvandâ€™s resignation.

Karimi has been appointed as Tractor for the third stint. He led the team in the 1988/99 season in Azadegan League. Karimi was also appointed as Tractor coach at the end of the 2020/21 Iran Professional League (IPL) season as Rasoul Khatibiâ€™s replacement but stepped down after the end of the season.

Now, he has returned to Tractor once again.

Karimi will have to prepare Tractor for Al-Nassr Match in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 which has been scheduled for Tuesday.