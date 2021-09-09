FFIRI President Azizi Khadem hosted by QFA

132 views

The Peninsula – DOHA, Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mohannadi, Vice-President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA), received in his office yesterday, Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem, President of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

Vice President of IFA, Dr. Mahad Hamy, was also present.

This visit comes on the sidelines of the Iranian teamâ€™s presence in Doha. Iran played Iraq in their 2023 Asian Cup and 2022 World Cup joint qualifying match at Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed topics of common interest between the two federations, the importance of initiating ways to develop football in the two countries in the coming months and years.

It is worth noting that the two federations have had close relations over the past many years following a joint agreement to develop the sport in Iran and Qatar.

The discussions also dealt with the consideration of future projects at the level of exchanging experiences related to football and how to enhance the roles between the two sides in order to serve the game.

At the end of the meeting, Al Mohannadi stressed the importance of continuing permanent cooperation between the two federations.

Khadem said he was pleased to be in Qatar where â€˜QFA has always welcomed the Iranian sides with open armsâ€™.

He added that the two federations will continue to join hands to develop football around the Asian continent.